VIG (VIG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $776,925.90 and approximately $31.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,398,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.