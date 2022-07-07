Viberate Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $213,840.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

