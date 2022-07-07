Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $382,601.35

Verso (VSO) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $382,601.35 and $16,070.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00627607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

