Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,544. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.