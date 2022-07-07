Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

