Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

