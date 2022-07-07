Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.