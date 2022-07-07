Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lowered by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

