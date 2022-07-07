Vai One Day Volume Reaches $9,161.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.53 million and approximately $9,161.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,105% against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.54 or 0.10264423 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 840.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.