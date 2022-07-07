United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 2.5%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 4,231,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,361,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.33.

Get United Oil & Gas alerts:

In other United Oil & Gas news, insider Peter Dunne bought 585,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £40,971.56 ($49,614.39).

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.