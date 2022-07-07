United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 575 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

