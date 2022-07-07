United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

