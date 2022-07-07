United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $74.15. 195,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

