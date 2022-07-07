United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,090. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.62. 46,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

