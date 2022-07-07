United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

