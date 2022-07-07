United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,448,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,030,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,624,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,409. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

