Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 20%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

