Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 20%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.
About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)
