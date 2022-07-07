UMA Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00012942 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $177.48 million and $16.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.80 or 1.00008364 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,773,390 coins and its circulating supply is 67,110,739 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

