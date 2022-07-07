Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,796 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,681 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

