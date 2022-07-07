U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.84. 59,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 36,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.04% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.