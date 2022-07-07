Tsfg LLC Sells 143 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

