Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11,900.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

