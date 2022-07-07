Truist Financial Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $35.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.71% from the stock’s current price.
CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 187,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $46.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.