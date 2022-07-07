Truist Financial Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $35.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.71% from the stock’s current price.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 187,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

