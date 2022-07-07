TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 13,504 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $473,450.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMDX traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 240,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,045. The firm has a market cap of $933.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.38.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

