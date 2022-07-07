Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,990 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 40,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,096. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.