Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.