Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.77 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.44. 3,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.