Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.87. 7,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.28. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,744,997.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,757 shares of company stock valued at $140,883,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

