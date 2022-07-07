Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

