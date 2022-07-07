Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The stock has a market cap of C$48.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75.
About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)
Further Reading
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.