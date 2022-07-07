Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 1.3%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 80,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 185,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $91,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

