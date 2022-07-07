Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Titan Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,654,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

