Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Reduced by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 204.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $554.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,059. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

