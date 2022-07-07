The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

SO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

