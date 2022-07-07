The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

KO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 119,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,386,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

