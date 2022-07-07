The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

