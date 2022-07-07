The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

Clorox stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.62. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.