The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $410.97

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.97 ($4.98) and traded as low as GBX 394 ($4.77). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 394 ($4.77), with a volume of 712,659 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 604.55.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

