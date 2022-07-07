Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 579,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,863. Ternium has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ternium by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ternium by 792.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

