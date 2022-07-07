Team Heretics Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $56,320.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $198,391.16 and $56,320.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

