Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$1.38. 334,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.1521898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

