Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $307.00. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.68. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.31 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

