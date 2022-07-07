Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Financial Analysis

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Talkspace alerts:

This table compares Talkspace and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Talkspace and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 2.30 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.20 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 180.91%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Talkspace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.