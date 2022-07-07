Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) PT Lowered to $31.50 at Piper Sandler

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

