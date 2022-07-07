Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

