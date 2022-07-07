Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 7,595,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,721,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32.

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

