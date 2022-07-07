StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.39. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

