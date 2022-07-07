Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 7th (APRE, ASAZY, BPMC, DNOW, EFGSY, FRRVY, KNYJY, LGRDY, MRC, SBGSY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 7th:

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 330 to SEK 280. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €129.00 ($134.38) to €123.00 ($128.13). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €29.00 ($30.21) to €28.00 ($29.17). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €49.00 ($51.04) to €48.00 ($50.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €120.00 ($125.00) to €95.00 ($98.96). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €175.00 ($182.29) to €145.00 ($151.04). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 230 to SEK 200. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

