Stifel Nicolaus Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.82.

NVA stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.14. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

