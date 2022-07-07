SThree (LON:STEM) Trading Down 0.1%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.29). 108,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 396,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.29).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.23. The company has a market cap of £487.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.
SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)
