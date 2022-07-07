SThree (LON:STEM) Trading Down 0.1%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.29). 108,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 396,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.23. The company has a market cap of £487.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

