StarterCoin (STAC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $9,725.28 and approximately $28.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

